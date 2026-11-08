Dubai Government Excellence Programme begins 2026 assessments with 279 nominations across 11 categories

Thirty-five assessors across 10 teams will evaluate nominations covering eight Dubai Excellence Medal categories, two variable categories and a Special Tribute for Unknown Soldiers

The programme, part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, is conducting the cycle in line with the updated government excellence framework approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in February 2023.