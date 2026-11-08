8 new UAE traffic guidelines every driver should know before they take effect
From a nine-hour driving limit to two-year vehicle licences and new child-safety requirements, the regulations introduce significant changes for UAE road users
By Mohammed Ibrahim4 min read
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The changes cover vehicle licensing, licence renewals for eligible vehicles, personal means of transport, technical safety requirements, child protection inside vehicles, driving while fatigued, safety requirements for delivery drivers and first aid for people injured in accidents.
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