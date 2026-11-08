Ras Al Khaimah court grants mother second divorce in eight months and custody of 10 children
Father ordered to pay annual financial obligations of Dh227,500, plus a one-off Dh25,000 payment to furnish the children’s residence
By Sumaya Al Hammadi5 min read
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On custody, the court relied on a report from the Technical Committee for Custody Affairs, which found no impediment to the mother retaining custody. The case documents also contained nothing that undermined her eligibility to care for the children. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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