Sharjah and Dubai plan new road links to ease traffic

Sharjah RTA says new projects are being studied as the emirate completes more than 100km of main and internal roads in 2026

Road development in industrial area. Sharjah RTA also said it had completed more than 100km of main and internal roads in residential, industrial and commercial areas across the emirate this year. Road works have been completed in 10 residential areas over the past four years, while further projects are under way to improve the efficiency of the road network and traffic flow.