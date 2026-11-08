ISEA2026 transforms Dubai into citywide canvas with more than 100 digital art showcases across 20 locations

Installations, performances and interactive experiences bring digital art to historic neighbourhoods, cultural destinations and public spaces across the emirate

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed details of the artistic programme for the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026), which Dubai is hosting until 15 November under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity’.