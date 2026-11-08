UAE forecasts rain, strong winds and rough seas as unsettled weather develops
Cloud cover and light rain are expected on Monday before conditions intensify across parts of the country on Wednesday and ThursdayEmirates247
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Conditions on Monday, 9 November, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas and islands, with a possibility of light rain. Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and reaching speeds of up to 35 kilometres per hour. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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