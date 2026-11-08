Dubai rosary exhibition reveals the big business behind small beads

Traders, craftsmen and collectors from 21 countries highlight a growing market spanning affordable rosaries, rare amber and million-dollar pieces

In its first edition in Dubai, the exhibition brought together traders, craftsmen and enthusiasts from 21 countries across 86 stands at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre from November 6 to 8. On display were collections of rosaries, natural amber and rare pieces, alongside the world's largest in-person rosary auction. Picture: Dubai Media, X