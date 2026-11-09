Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Temperatures dip on Tuesday, with heavy rain possible in eastern and coastal areas

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures dip on Tuesday, with heavy rain possible in eastern and coastal areas

The NCM expects convective clouds and scattered showers in the east, rough seas in the Arabian Gulf by Tuesday morning and a warm start today, with highs of 31 to 36°C

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 9 November 2026, 06:10 (UAE) Updated: 9 November 2026, 07:12 (UAE) 2 min read Share