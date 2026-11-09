UAE weather forecast: Temperatures dip on Tuesday, with heavy rain possible in eastern and coastal areas
The NCM expects convective clouds and scattered showers in the east, rough seas in the Arabian Gulf by Tuesday morning and a warm start today, with highs of 31 to 36°CSanya Nayeem
2 min read
Share
The NCM expects a decrease in temperatures on Tuesday, with convective clouds bringing scattered rainfall over eastern areas, at intervals. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: