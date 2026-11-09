Paid parking to be activated in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah sectors M10 and M17

The fourth phase of the rollout will begin on 16 November, covering 4,233 standard parking spaces at a rate of AED 2 per hour

The move, covering sectors M10 and M17, will be implemented under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. It forms part of a gradual expansion of the paid parking system that began in January 2026.