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    Dubai Silicon Oasis and TUM International partner to advance applied research and technology transfer

    Collaboration will explore applied research, innovation commercialisation and knowledge transfer while connecting Munich’s academic expertise with Dubai Silicon Oasis’s business and innovation ecosystem

    Emirates247Emirates247
    4 min read
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    Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced a strategic partnership with TUM International GmbH (TUMint), a subsidiary of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany, to advance collaboration in applied research and technology transfer.

    Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced a strategic partnership with TUM International GmbH (TUMint), a subsidiary of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany, to advance collaboration in applied research and technology transfer.

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