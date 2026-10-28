Home Technology Apple's next big bet: Touchscreen laptops in a blockbuster product rollout

Apple's next big bet: Touchscreen laptops in a blockbuster product rollout

Touchscreens have been widely available for more than a decade on Windows devices, and with ​the iPhone nearing ‌its two-decade anniversary, a new ​generation of buyers expects screens to ⁠respond to touch.

Reuters

Published: 28 October 2026, 15:32 (UAE) 2 min read Share