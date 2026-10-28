Apple's next big bet: Touchscreen laptops in a blockbuster product rollout
Touchscreens have been widely available for more than a decade on Windows devices, and with the iPhone nearing its two-decade anniversary, a new generation of buyers expects screens to respond to touch.Reuters
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Bloomberg News has reported that Apple plans to ship touchscreen models of MacBook's with its existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. (Photo by ostudio on Unsplash)
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