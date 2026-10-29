Dubai has 160 self-driving vehicles on its roads - and is targeting 4,000 by 2030
The RTA puts autonomous vehicles through 248 scenarios including sudden stops, pedestrian crossings and traffic signal recognition before licensing - human error causes 95% of accidents, making the case for the technology
By Emad El-Din Khalil3 min read
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Advanced driving technologies give these vehicles the ability to monitor the road and its surroundings and respond to traffic situations without being affected by human factors. Picture credit: Supplied
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