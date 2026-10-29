Home UAE Dubai has 160 self-driving vehicles on its roads - and is targeting 4,000 by 2030

Dubai has 160 self-driving vehicles on its roads - and is targeting 4,000 by 2030

The RTA puts autonomous vehicles through 248 scenarios including sudden stops, pedestrian crossings and traffic signal recognition before licensing - human error causes 95% of accidents, making the case for the technology

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 29 October 2026, 02:04 (UAE) 3 min read Share