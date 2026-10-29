Home UAE UAE bank ordered to refund customer after failing to prove he authorised digital payment - Sanadak rules

UAE bank ordered to refund customer after failing to prove he authorised digital payment - Sanadak rules

The banking disputes unit found the bank could not show the customer’s phone was linked to the digital payment service or that he consented to use it - the transaction was deemed unauthorised and the amount returned

By Amal Al-Minshawi Published: 29 October 2026, 02:22 (UAE) Updated: 29 October 2026, 02:33 (UAE) 3 min read Share