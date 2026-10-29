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    UAE bank ordered to refund customer after failing to prove he authorised digital payment - Sanadak rules

    The banking disputes unit found the bank could not show the customer’s phone was linked to the digital payment service or that he consented to use it - the transaction was deemed unauthorised and the amount returned

    By Amal Al-Minshawi3 min read
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    Sanadak deemed the transaction unauthorised and obligated the bank to return the deducted amount. Picture for illustrative purposes.

    Sanadak deemed the transaction unauthorised and obligated the bank to return the deducted amount. Picture for illustrative purposes.

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