UAE bank ordered to refund customer after failing to prove he authorised digital payment - Sanadak rules
The banking disputes unit found the bank could not show the customer’s phone was linked to the digital payment service or that he consented to use it - the transaction was deemed unauthorised and the amount returned
By Amal Al-Minshawi3 min read
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Sanadak deemed the transaction unauthorised and obligated the bank to return the deducted amount. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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