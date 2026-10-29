Home UAE The biggest electronic art conference is coming to Dubai - here’s what’s happening at ISEA2026

The biggest electronic art conference is coming to Dubai - here’s what’s happening at ISEA2026

The 31st International Symposium on Electronic Art opens in Dubai on November 6 with 145 academic papers, 40 discussion sessions and 20 workshops - exploring AI, identity, memory and environmental sustainability through digital art

By Diana Ayoub Published: 29 October 2026, 03:44 (UAE) 6 min read Share