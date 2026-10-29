The biggest electronic art conference is coming to Dubai - here’s what’s happening at ISEA2026
The 31st International Symposium on Electronic Art opens in Dubai on November 6 with 145 academic papers, 40 discussion sessions and 20 workshops - exploring AI, identity, memory and environmental sustainability through digital art
By Diana Ayoub6 min read
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The conference brings together artists, researchers, innovators and specialists in the fields of art, science and technology. Picture credit: Supplied
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