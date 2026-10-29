Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh7,482 for damage to borrowed electric vehicle, but rejects Dh200,000 claim
The Al Ain court found the defendant responsible for rear body damage after he offered to repair it himself - but rejected the battery and high-voltage system claims because damage could not be proven to have occurred during his possession
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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A young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, demanding compensation of Dh200,000 for the damage to his electric vehicle. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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