Home UAE Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh7,482 for damage to borrowed electric vehicle, but rejects Dh200,000 claim

Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh7,482 for damage to borrowed electric vehicle, but rejects Dh200,000 claim

The Al Ain court found the defendant responsible for rear body damage after he offered to repair it himself - but rejected the battery and high-voltage system claims because damage could not be proven to have occurred during his possession

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 29 October 2026, 04:26 (UAE) 3 min read Share