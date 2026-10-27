Indian missions in UAE urge nationals to ensure adequate medical insurance
The advisory asks Indian travellers and residents to ensure their policies cover medical expenses and repatriation in an emergencyEmirates247
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In an advisory issued on October 27, the missions said they had received several instances of Indian nationals facing unforeseen illnesses or medical emergencies that resulted in substantial medical bills beyond the financial capacity of patients or their families because of inadequate insurance coverage. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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