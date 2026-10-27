UAE President receives flydubai crew involved in September incident
Their Highnesses praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft, affirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAEWAM
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His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received the flydubai crew members involved in the in-flight incident on 30 September. Picture credit: WAM
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