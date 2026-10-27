Home UAE UAE President receives flydubai crew involved in September incident

UAE President receives flydubai crew involved in September incident

Their Highnesses praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft, affirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAE

WAM

Published: 27 October 2026, 22:05 (UAE) Updated: 27 October 2026, 22:30 (UAE) 2 min read Share