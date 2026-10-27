Home UAE Zayed International Airport, Air India Express to expand Abu Dhabi’s connectivity to two additional destinations in India

Zayed International Airport, Air India Express to expand Abu Dhabi’s connectivity to two additional destinations in India

Both routes to Amritsar and Goa commenced operations on 25 October and operate three times weekly, further strengthening air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and India

WAM

Published: 27 October 2026, 20:50 (UAE) 2 min read Share