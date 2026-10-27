Zayed International Airport, Air India Express to expand Abu Dhabi’s connectivity to two additional destinations in India
Both routes to Amritsar and Goa commenced operations on 25 October and operate three times weekly, further strengthening air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and IndiaWAM
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Air India Express now operates around 160 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and India, connecting 17 Indian cities directly with the emirate. Picture credit: WAM
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