Home UAE UAE travel instalment plans explained: Four ways to pay, the hidden fees and what experts say to watch out for

UAE travel instalment plans explained: Four ways to pay, the hidden fees and what experts say to watch out for

From four-payment splits to 48-month bank plans, travel instalments are spreading across the UAE market, but experts warn the total cost, cancellation conditions and rescheduling fees matter more than the monthly payment figure

By Azad Aishu Published: 28 October 2026, 00:10 (UAE) 7 min read Share