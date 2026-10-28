UAE travel instalment plans explained: Four ways to pay, the hidden fees and what experts say to watch out for
From four-payment splits to 48-month bank plans, travel instalments are spreading across the UAE market, but experts warn the total cost, cancellation conditions and rescheduling fees matter more than the monthly payment figure
By Azad Aishu7 min read
Share
Travel has become a lifestyle for a wide segment of society, and not just an exceptional activity limited to annual vacations. File photograph
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: