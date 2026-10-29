Home UAE Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center invites UAE to share its best marine photography for Annual One Ocean Photo Contest

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center invites UAE to share its best marine photography for Annual One Ocean Photo Contest

Open to all UAE citizens and residents aged 10 and above, the contest celebrates the marine environment worldwide as well as across the Arabian Region

WAM

Published: 29 October 2026, 22:17 (UAE) 2 min read Share