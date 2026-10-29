Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center invites UAE to share its best marine photography for Annual One Ocean Photo Contest
Open to all UAE citizens and residents aged 10 and above, the contest celebrates the marine environment worldwide as well as across the Arabian RegionWAM
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The contest encourages participants to use creative expression to raise awareness of the importance of ocean biodiversity and conservation. Picture credit: WAM
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