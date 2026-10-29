Latifa bint Mohammed explores closer cooperation with South Korea across education, culture and technology

Meetings with ministers, senior officials and business leaders in Seoul explore partnerships in education, the creative industries, digital transformation and advanced technology

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met ministers, senior officials and business leaders during her visit to Seoul, where she led a high-level delegation. The meetings explored opportunities to deepen cooperation and share expertise across education, culture, the creative industries, digital transformation and advanced technology.