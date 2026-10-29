Dubai’s Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference explores AI and emerging technologies under ‘Smart Audit’ theme
The third edition brings together government officials and global experts to examine how AI, cybersecurity, data analytics and emerging technologies are reshaping auditing, governance and oversightEmirates247
The conference brings together senior officials, experts and specialists in auditing, oversight, governance, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to examine the changes shaping the future of government auditing and explore emerging trends and applications that can strengthen the effectiveness of audit practices and readiness for future challenges.