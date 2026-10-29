Home UAE Dubai’s Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference explores AI and emerging technologies under ‘Smart Audit’ theme

Dubai’s Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference explores AI and emerging technologies under ‘Smart Audit’ theme

The third edition brings together government officials and global experts to examine how AI, cybersecurity, data analytics and emerging technologies are reshaping auditing, governance and oversight

Emirates247

Published: 29 October 2026, 18:40 (UAE) 6 min read Share