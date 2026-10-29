Abu Dhabi court hands life sentences in Sudan weapons trafficking and money laundering case
Yasser Al Atta, Salah Gosh, Othman Al Zubair, five others sentenced to life imprisonment in arms trafficking, money laundering caseWAM
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The court ordered the confiscation of AED1.545 million from the seized funds and the deportation of the convicted individuals after serving their sentences. (Representational image by Harry Shelton on Unsplash)
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