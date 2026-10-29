Home UAE Al Tadawi Healthcare Group and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation sign agreement to support patients in financial need

Al Tadawi Healthcare Group and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation sign agreement to support patients in financial need

The agreement aims to facilitate access to essential medical care while easing the financial burden on patients and their families

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Published: 29 October 2026, 13:13 (UAE) 3 min read Share