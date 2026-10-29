Al Tadawi Healthcare Group and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation sign agreement to support patients in financial need
The agreement aims to facilitate access to essential medical care while easing the financial burden on patients and their familiesPaid Advertisment
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His Excellency Marwan Ibrahim Al Nasser, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai, and Her Excellency Maryam Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.
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