Home UAE Dubai court orders couple to pay AED1.14 million in hospital fees after expert review

Dubai court orders couple to pay AED1.14 million in hospital fees after expert review

A Dubai court has ordered a patient and her husband to pay AED1.14 million to a private hospital after a medical expert report found that, while the patient required ongoing treatment and rehabilitation, her extended stay in the intensive care unit was not medically justified throughout her admission.

Published: 29 October 2026, 10:20 (UAE) Updated: 29 October 2026, 10:32 (UAE) 3 min read Share