Dubai court orders couple to pay AED1.14 million in hospital fees after expert review
A Dubai court has ordered a patient and her husband to pay AED1.14 million to a private hospital after a medical expert report found that, while the patient required ongoing treatment and rehabilitation, her extended stay in the intensive care unit was not medically justified throughout her admission.
The committee concluded that the patient's condition on arrival was urgent, critical and life-threatening, and that admission to the intensive care unit and intensive treatment were medically necessary for approximately 45 days. (Representational image by Richard Catabay/Unsplash)