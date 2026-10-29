Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Step outside without perspiring – humidity is down, temperatures are cooling and winter is close

UAE weather forecast: Step outside without perspiring – humidity is down, temperatures are cooling and winter is close

The NCM forecasts convective cloud cover in northern and eastern regions with a high chance of rain and hail, while Fujairah drops to 30°C and humidity falls to its lowest level in weeks across the UAE

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 29 October 2026, 05:44 (UAE) 2 min read Share