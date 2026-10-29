UAE weather forecast: Step outside without perspiring – humidity is down, temperatures are cooling and winter is close
The NCM forecasts convective cloud cover in northern and eastern regions with a high chance of rain and hail, while Fujairah drops to 30°C and humidity falls to its lowest level in weeks across the UAESanya Nayeem
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Temperatures are becoming cooler and more pleasant, across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes only. File photograph
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