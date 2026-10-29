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    UAE weather forecast: Step outside without perspiring – humidity is down, temperatures are cooling and winter is close

    The NCM forecasts convective cloud cover in northern and eastern regions with a high chance of rain and hail, while Fujairah drops to 30°C and humidity falls to its lowest level in weeks across the UAE

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
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    Temperatures are becoming cooler and more pleasant, across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes only. File photograph

    Temperatures are becoming cooler and more pleasant, across the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes only. File photograph

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