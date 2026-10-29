At 17, Dubai student Talia Rida turns her own journey into a children’s book celebrating different minds
The Gifted Garden is an illustrated story about friendship, belonging and the beauty of growing in your own wayPaid Advertisment
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“The Gifted Garden began as a small seed of an idea, the belief that the world is beautiful because we are not all the same," said Talia Rida. “These traits are not things that need to be fixed, they are strengths that make us who we are.”
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