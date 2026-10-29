Egyptian student Mayar El Shorbagy wins Arab Reading Challenge 2026

Al Tadawi Healthcare Group and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation sign agreement to support patients in financial need

At 17, Dubai student Talia Rida turns her own journey into a children’s book celebrating different minds

Dubai court orders couple to pay AED1.14 million in hospital fees after expert review

UAE weather forecast: Step outside without perspiring – humidity is down, temperatures are cooling and winter is close

Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh7,482 for damage to borrowed electric vehicle, but rejects Dh200,000 claim