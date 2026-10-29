Egyptian student Mayar El Shorbagy wins Arab Reading Challenge 2026
Mayar El Shorbagy of Egypt was crowned Arab Reading Challenge 2026 champion in Dubai after outperforming five other finalists. Palestinian student Ghazal Tayem finished second, while Saudi student Rayan Al-Sukari secured third place.
By Rehab Halawa2 min read
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with the winners of Arab reading Challenge 2026
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