What motivates Gen Z? Inside a generation driven by purpose, authenticity and change
From redefining ambition to challenging mental health taboos, Gen Z is forging its own path in a hyper-connected world
By Mudawi Bin Hanifa4 min read
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While stereotypes suggest Gen Z is obsessed with technology and instant gratification, the reality is more nuanced. Our motivations are diverse, fuelled by personal growth, passion and a desire to make a real difference. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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