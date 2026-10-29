Arab Reading Challenge Champion: Dubai is the city of dreams, and winning the title is the greatest crowning achievement
Egyptian student Mayar Othman El Shorbagy, winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2026, says the title marks a new beginning in her journey with books and knowledge, describing Dubai as a city where dreams become reality.
By Rehab Halawa5 min read
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Arab Reading Challenge champion Mayar Othman El Shorbagy. (Photo: Ibrahim Sadek)
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