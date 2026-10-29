Home UAE Arab Reading Challenge Champion: Dubai is the city of dreams, and winning the title is the greatest crowning achievement

Arab Reading Challenge Champion: Dubai is the city of dreams, and winning the title is the greatest crowning achievement

Egyptian student Mayar Othman El Shorbagy, winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2026, says the title marks a new beginning in her journey with books and knowledge, describing Dubai as a city where dreams become reality.

By Rehab Halawa Published: 29 October 2026, 14:48 (UAE) Updated: 29 October 2026, 15:38 (UAE) 5 min read Share