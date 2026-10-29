Dubai ‘Ride With Police’ returns on November 14 after attracting 1,200 participants in first round
The announcement follows the success of the first round, held on Saturday, October 24, which brought together 1,200 participants from different age groups and backgrounds, generated 3 million social media views and recorded an impressive 97.4% participant satisfaction rateEmirates247
The organising committee highlighted the remarkable success of the first round and reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that improve quality of life, encourage active lifestyles and contribute to the health, safety and happiness of the community.