Home UAE Dubai ‘Ride With Police’ returns on November 14 after attracting 1,200 participants in first round

Dubai ‘Ride With Police’ returns on November 14 after attracting 1,200 participants in first round

The announcement follows the success of the first round, held on Saturday, October 24, which brought together 1,200 participants from different age groups and backgrounds, generated 3 million social media views and recorded an impressive 97.4% participant satisfaction rate

Emirates247

Published: 29 October 2026, 16:13 (UAE) 3 min read Share