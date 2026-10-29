She lost her bracelet at a mall in Dubai. Four days later, one message brought it back.

For 25-year-old Indian expat Dhwani Arvind Gada, recovering a treasured bracelet in just 15 minutes was another reason to rate Dubai’s safety “100 out of 10”

A simple call to the mall was enough for her to be connected to the mall’s security team, who asked her for a picture of the bracelet, and 15 minutes later, she received a confirmation that the bracelet had been found.