Dubai launches Future Regulations Team to advance legislative readiness and economic competitiveness
Representatives from 25 government entities will collaborate to anticipate legislative opportunities and challenges and strengthen Dubai’s readiness for future transformationsEmirates247
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, attended the launch of the ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’.