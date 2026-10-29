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    Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Egypt’s Mayar Othman as 10th Arab Reading Challenge Champion as participation exceeds 40 million

    Record-breaking 10th edition draws 40.3 million students from 60 countries, marking a 24% increase in participation

    Emirates247Emirates247
    9 min read
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    His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, crowned Mayar Mohammed Ragab Othman from Egypt as the 10th Arab Reading Challenge Champion.

    His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, crowned Mayar Mohammed Ragab Othman from Egypt as the 10th Arab Reading Challenge Champion.

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