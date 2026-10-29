Syrian student Mahmoud Omran reads 75 books to become Arab Reading Challenge champion for People of Determination
Mahmoud credits his mother, teacher and supporters for helping turn his passion for reading into an inspiring achievement in Dubai
By Rehab Halawa2 min read
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“I read 75 books, and it was my mother, my teacher, and everyone who stood by me in my journey with reading and the Arab Reading Challenge, and I would not have reached this moment without their continuous encouragement and support," Mahmoud Omran. Picture: Ibrahim Sadiq
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