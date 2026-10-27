Indian court allows actor Imran Khan to stay until November 2
Khan is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month.Reuters
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Bollywood actor Imran Khan is detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, India, October 10, 2026. (Reuters)
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