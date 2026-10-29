Home Business Christine Lagarde bows out early after transforming the ECB through years of crisis

Christine Lagarde bows out early after transforming the ECB through years of crisis

After steering the European Central Bank through a pandemic, energy shocks and record inflation, Christine Lagarde leaves behind a legacy that defied early sceptics but reignited debate about politics and central bank independence.

Reuters

Published: 29 October 2026, 15:46 (UAE) 4 min read Share