Christine Lagarde bows out early after transforming the ECB through years of crisis
After steering the European Central Bank through a pandemic, energy shocks and record inflation, Christine Lagarde leaves behind a legacy that defied early sceptics but reignited debate about politics and central bank independence.Reuters
4 min read
Share
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde poses with a model of a Euro coin after a signing ceremony on the adoption of the euro by Croatia in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: