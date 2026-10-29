Dubai property survey 2026: 46% of buyers expect prices to rise - and 45% of renters are considering buying
A Bayut and Dubizzle survey of 2,014 participants shows 52% are planning long-term UAE residency as their main reason to buy, with Dubai Silicon Oasis leading affordable apartment searches and Palm Jumeirah villas averaging Dh44 million
By Kaltham Al Balushi8 min read
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Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Hills Estate attracted the attention of those seeking luxury apartments, while Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island stood out in the ultra-luxury apartment category. File photograph.
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