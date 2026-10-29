Home Business Dubai property survey 2026: 46% of buyers expect prices to rise - and 45% of renters are considering buying

Dubai property survey 2026: 46% of buyers expect prices to rise - and 45% of renters are considering buying

A Bayut and Dubizzle survey of 2,014 participants shows 52% are planning long-term UAE residency as their main reason to buy, with Dubai Silicon Oasis leading affordable apartment searches and Palm Jumeirah villas averaging Dh44 million

By Kaltham Al Balushi Published: 29 October 2026, 05:40 (UAE) 8 min read Share