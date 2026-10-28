UAE Central Bank holds base rate at 3.9% after US Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged
The Central Bank also maintained the short-term liquidity borrowing rate at 50 basis points above the base rate - the decision mirrors the Fed’s unchanged stance on reserve balancesEmirates247
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This decision comes after the Federal Reserve announced that it would keep the interest rate on reserve balances unchanged at its meeting held today. File photograph
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