Home Business UAE Central Bank holds base rate at 3.9% after US Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

UAE Central Bank holds base rate at 3.9% after US Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

The Central Bank also maintained the short-term liquidity borrowing rate at 50 basis points above the base rate - the decision mirrors the Fed’s unchanged stance on reserve balances

Emirates247

Published: 28 October 2026, 23:22 (UAE) 1 min read Share