Finland launches criminal probe of environmental damage at Google data centre site

Tuike ‌Finland, a subsidiary of Alphabet's Google, reportedly conducted ‌forest clearing and drainage at a planned ‌site in Muhos ‌before environmental impact assessments required under Finnish law had been ​completed

The project ⁠is part of a plan announced last month by Alphabet's Google to invest $15 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland, ‌which the US company described as its largest investment in Europe. File photo of Google logo, displayed at Google's headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)