Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Standard Chartered Group CEO to discuss future of global financial sector
The meeting explored global banking trends, Dubai’s financial-sector growth and opportunities to strengthen Standard Chartered’s longstanding partnership with the UAEEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met today with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of leading international banking group Standard Chartered.
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