13th edition of Flag Garden honours Mohammed bin Rashid with display of nearly 10,000 UAE flags

The 5,400-square-metre installation in Umm Suqeim 2 forms part of Dubai’s ‘National Month’ celebrations and will welcome visitors until 10 January 2027

Flag Garden forms part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai, organised by Brand Dubai in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector entities. The initiative brings together citizens, residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE flag and the nation’s journey since the establishment of the Union. It also pays tribute to the UAE’s leadership, which continues to build on the Founding Fathers’ legacy and shape a future defined by opportunity, achievement and hope.