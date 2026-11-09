Dubai RTA to open 110-metre pedestrian bridge linking Metro station to Coca-Cola Arena
The City Walk bridge can accommodate around 10,000 people an hour, improving pedestrian safety and access during major eventsEmirates247
The project enhances pedestrian infrastructure and safety while improving access for residents and visitors to key recreational destinations. It supports RTA’s vision of improving quality of life and providing safe and sustainable mobility for all. It also reflects Meraas’ commitment to creating interconnected destinations that encourage walking and strengthen people’s connection to their surroundings.