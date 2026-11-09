Home UAE Dubai Municipality and Islamic Affairs Department introduce five-day permit process for mosque construction

Dubai Municipality and Islamic Affairs Department introduce five-day permit process for mosque construction

Marwan bin Ghalita: “Our collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department reflects our commitment to simplifying mosque construction through streamlined procedures and more efficient permitting processes.”

Emirates247

Published: 9 November 2026, 16:48 (UAE) 3 min read Share