Dubai Municipality and Islamic Affairs Department introduce five-day permit process for mosque construction
Marwan bin Ghalita: “Our collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department reflects our commitment to simplifying mosque construction through streamlined procedures and more efficient permitting processes.”Emirates247
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The initiative strengthens integration between the two government entities to facilitate mosque development, improve the efficiency of permitting procedures and simplify the customer journey.
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