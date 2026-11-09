Dubai Police warn against mobile phone use while driving after four-vehicle crash on Dubai–Al Ain Road
Two injured in collision linked to distracted driving; police warn that even a few seconds of inattention can cause serious accidentsEmirates247
2 min read
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Using a mobile phone while driving is among the dangerous behaviours that directly affect a driver's ability to focus and pay attention, slowing their reaction to emergency situations and potentially leading to traffic accidents that cause human and material losses.
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