Less salt, sugar and fat in UAE packaged foods, but MOHAP says taste won’t change
The sodium, sugar and fat limits began on October 1 and phase in until 2030, giving companies time to reformulate. Violations carry fines of up to Dh500,000
By Emad El-Din Khalil4 min read
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The authorities have prepared a comprehensive monitoring plan to oversee the implementation of the decision and ensure that food establishments adhere to the maximum limits set for sodium, sugars, and fats. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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