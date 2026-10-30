Home UAE Less salt, sugar and fat in UAE packaged foods, but MOHAP says taste won’t change

Less salt, sugar and fat in UAE packaged foods, but MOHAP says taste won’t change

The sodium, sugar and fat limits began on October 1 and phase in until 2030, giving companies time to reformulate. Violations carry fines of up to Dh500,000

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 30 October 2026, 02:36 (UAE) Updated: 30 October 2026, 02:46 (UAE) 4 min read Share