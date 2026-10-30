Home UAE UAE home camera hacking warning: Six risks, a 15-minute protection guide and the fines for misusing footage

UAE home camera hacking warning: Six risks, a 15-minute protection guide and the fines for misusing footage

A Ministry of Interior official says weak or default passwords are the most common way hackers get in. Changing login details, enabling two-factor authentication and updating software takes about 15 minutes

By Ahmed Abed Published: 30 October 2026, 03:08 (UAE) Updated: 30 October 2026, 03:23 (UAE) 7 min read Share