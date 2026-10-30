UAE home camera hacking warning: Six risks, a 15-minute protection guide and the fines for misusing footage
A Ministry of Interior official says weak or default passwords are the most common way hackers get in. Changing login details, enabling two-factor authentication and updating software takes about 15 minutes
By Ahmed Abed7 min read
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Home security cameras record the most minute details of a family’s daily life, and therefore hacking them represents a direct and blatant violation of family privacy. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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