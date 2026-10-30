UAE harnesses AI to deliver proactive, autonomous government services: Report
From Abu Dhabi’s TAMM AutoGov and Dubai’s RTA Mahboub to Ajman’s licence renewals, AI is shifting from answering questions to performing tasks. The Cabinet wants half of government services agentic within two yearsWAM
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The shift to AI is enabling some recurring services to be completed without customers having to initiate requests manually each time. File photograph for illustrative purposes.
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