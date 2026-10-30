Home UAE UAE harnesses AI to deliver proactive, autonomous government services: Report

UAE harnesses AI to deliver proactive, autonomous government services: Report

From Abu Dhabi’s TAMM AutoGov and Dubai’s RTA Mahboub to Ajman’s licence renewals, AI is shifting from answering questions to performing tasks. The Cabinet wants half of government services agentic within two years

WAM

Published: 30 October 2026, 03:30 (UAE) Updated: 30 October 2026, 03:43 (UAE) 4 min read Share