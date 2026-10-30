Home UAE UAE credit score update: Etihad Credit Bureau launches ‘3i’ model with faster recovery after defaults

UAE credit score update: Etihad Credit Bureau launches ‘3i’ model with faster recovery after defaults

The new assessment looks back 36 months instead of 24, covers new residents and first-time borrowers, and can reflect improved repayment within six months of settling defaults

By Amal Al-Minshawi Published: 30 October 2026, 03:49 (UAE) 4 min read Share