UAE credit score update: Etihad Credit Bureau launches ‘3i’ model with faster recovery after defaults
The new assessment looks back 36 months instead of 24, covers new residents and first-time borrowers, and can reflect improved repayment within six months of settling defaults
By Amal Al-Minshawi4 min read
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One of the most significant advantages of the new model is its ability to detect continuous improvement in credit behaviour and demonstrate its potential impact on an individual's rating more quickly. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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