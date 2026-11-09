Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE under Mohammed bin Zayed’s leadership is a model of development, growth, strength and resilience

UAE Government Annual Meetings bring together 500 senior officials to review national priorities, challenges and achievements

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described the UAE Government Annual Meetings as a national gathering that brings together the country’s 500 most important government officials to review priorities, evaluate work, and examine challenges and achievements, with the aim of working as one team to achieve the aspirations of the people of the UAE.